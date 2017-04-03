Lagarde: Greece's problem is debt; pension, tax reforms needed

Monday, 03 April 2017 20:20
UPD:20:28
REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde speaks at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.
A- A A+

More pension and tax system reforms apparently remains the IMF’s "medicine" to cure bailout-dependent Greece, as the Fund’s managing director, Christine Lagarde, insisted on Monday.

Moreover, the powerful IMF chief said she disagrees with an equally influential policy-maker directly affecting the Greek program, German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble, saying Greece’s problem is not productivity but the debt.

In fact, those were her words, namely, that crisis-bedevilled Greece needs less debt. Speaking at a round-table discussion hosted by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), the former French minister said Greece’s debt must become sustainable in order to boost production, while also stressing that pension and tax system reforms are necessary in order to support economic recovery and free up growth.

In reference to the IMF’s role in the current (third) bailout, she said the Fund will participate if implemented reforms create positive fiscal conditions and render the debt sustainable – an oft-repeated framework demanded by the IMF’s leadership. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών