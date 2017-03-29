European officials point to pending staff-level agreement between Athens, creditors

European officials on Wednesday conveyed “strong indications” that progress has been achieved between the Greek side and institutional creditors towards reaching a staff-level agreement, the “clincher” in finally concluding a second review of the Greek program (third bailout).

The auspicious reports coincide with same-day statements by Greek government officials again linking any passage of new measures, in order to conclude the review, with debt relief measures.

Developments on Wednesday mostly revolved around an eyebrow-raising dispatch by Reuters, which maintained that an agreement, in principle, has been reached. A more-or-less neutral statement followed by an EU Commission spokeswoman - who indirectly cited progress without actually confirming that both sides where close to a final agreement.

Back in Athens, in response to intense press queries, government officials stuck by the line of “when an agreement is reached, you’ll find out officially.”

However, European sources in Brussels with an overall view of negotiations confirmed that substantive progress has, indeed, been achieved towards detailing the new measures. As a result, a staff-level agreement is on the horizon.

It was the government spokesman, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, who on Wednesday again linked any new package of measures – ones aimed at ensuring that fiscal targets are met after 2019 – with debt relief as part of a comprehensive package.

Conversely, creditors’ top representatives have repeated stated, albeit in an unofficial manner, that the second review must first be concluded before any discussion over debt relief begins.