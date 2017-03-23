Crete, Santorini and Rhodes on TripAdvisor's list of top European destinations in 2017

Three Greek islands, all internationally known tourism destinations, are included in TripAdvisor's top European choices for 2017, based on users' preferences.

The trio include world-class Santorini, which is usually found in practically all lists of the world's top island destinations, along with the large island of Crete and Rhodes, the biggest and most renowned of the Dodecanese isles in the southeastern Aegean.

Nevertheless, Crete figures as the sixth overall holiday destination for 2017, according to TripAdvisor. In terms of Europe, Crete is fourth; Santorini 16th and Rhodes 18th.