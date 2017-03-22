German FM Gabriel in Athens for talks on Wed.

Wednesday, 22 March 2017 14:34
UPD:14:35
SOOC/Nick Paleologos
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday will receive German and Foreign Minister and Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel at his Maximos Mansion office in the early afternoon.

The German minister will also meet separately with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, Tsipras attended a ceremony in Jerusalem to commemorate the completion of restoration works at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, one of Christendom's most important sites.

Tsipras accompanied Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos, given that the Greek state financed much of the restoration work at the site. 

