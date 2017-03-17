BoG: Greek budget's cash primary surplus down in Jan-Feb 2017, yoy

Greece's closely watched state budget posted a smaller primary surplus (on a cash basis) over the first two months of 2017, compared with the same period of 2016, the Bank of Greece (BoG) announced on Friday.

The BoG said the cash primary surplus fell to 1.1 billion euros over the January-February 2017 period, while it reached 2.0 billion euros in 2016.

Specifically, the central government cash balance posted a surplus of 1.59 billion euros, compared to a surplus of 429 million euros over the corresponding period of 2016.

Ordinary budget revenues reached 7.56 billion euros, compared to 7.58 billion euros in the first two-month period of 2016.

Ordinary budget expenditures, which included 78 million euros in spending for the repayment of arrears, reached 7.701 billion euros, compared to 7.779 billion euros over the January-February 2016 period.