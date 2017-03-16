Greek unemployment up in Q4 2016, qoq, reaches 23.6%

Greek unemployment, already fixed in mid 20s range for months now, reached 23.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, up from 22.6 percent in the previous quarter.

The figure was still slightly better than the same quarter of 2015, when unemployment was recorded at 24.4 percent.

According to data released by the independent Greek statistical bureau (EL.STAT), the number of employed people in Greece during the last quarter of 2016 was 3.648 million people, out of a total population in the country of roughly 11 million. Conversely, the number of registered jobless people was 1.123 million.