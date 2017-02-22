Latest German reference to 'Grexit' comes from far left

The latest call for "Grexit" being heard out of Germany has a far-left coloring, as Die Linke vice-president and Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht said that if remaining in the unified currency proves too hard for Greece then the country should "decide for its people".

Wagenknecht, who is married to veteran leftist lawmaker Oskar Lafontaine and who represents the more radical wing of the leftist party, was quoted by the German daily "Rheinische Post".

"...there are, however, indications that the economic recovery (in Greece) after the harsh measures taken, will be easier," she said, while at the same time sharply criticizing German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble.

"... he (Schaeuble) knows or at least should know that Greece is bankrupt."