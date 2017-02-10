High-level meeting to overcome Greek program impasse commences

A meeting between creditors' representatives and the Greek side, led by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, began at 4 p.m. Brussels time on Friday, with the former including Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Klaus Regling, Benoît Cœuré, Marco Buti and Thomas Wieser.

Alternate FinMin Giorgos Houliarakis was accompanying Tsakalotos.

According to a government source, the Greek side is heading into the meeting with its standing positions, and basing its arguments on the achieved fiscal goals for 2016, while Athens considers it significant that a solution to jumpstart the Greek program is taking place at the highest political level.