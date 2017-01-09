Tsipras-Erdogan phone talks on Cyprus negotiations

Government sources touched on Monday's telephone call between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who spoke for about 10 minutes on issues affecting resurgent multi-state negotiations aimed at finding a Cyprus solution.

According to the sources, Tsipras reiterated Athens' standing positions over the issues of security and guarantor powers, while adding that a possible solution will have a very positive effect on the Cypriot people, Greek-Turkish relations and Euro-Turkey relations.  

In terms of the process for the upcoming talks in Geneva, Tsipras also reportedly set out the position that his presence at the talks will come only if a possibility for a breakthrough agreement arises.

