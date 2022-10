Μελόνι: Στο προεδρικό μέγαρο για εντολή σχηματισμού κυβέρνησης

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni speaks to the media, as she stands next to Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and League party leader Matteo Salvini, following a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace, in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022. Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY