Ελληνικό πυροσβεστικό αεροσκάφος εστάλη στην Αλβανία για την παροχή βοήθειας

Upon #Albania's request for assistance yesterday evening in fighting #forestfires that broke out at #Sazan island we have activated the 🇪🇺 Civil Protection Mechanism.



A firefighting plane from #Greece which has responded immediately has just arrived. 🇪🇺🇬🇷🤝🇦🇱#EUSolidarity pic.twitter.com/YRBKg6IkOu