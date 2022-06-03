German Chancellor Scholz in Thessaloniki next Friday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Thessaloniki next Friday. According to Wolfgang Büchner, Deputy Spokesperson of the Federal Government and Deputy Head of the Press and Information Office of the Federal Government, at the invitation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he will attend a dinner within the framework of the summit of the South East European Cooperation Process taking place in Thessaloniki.

Scholz will spend the night in Thessaloniki and the following day he will depart for North Macedonia and Bulgaria. He will also visit Kosovo and Serbia.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will arrive in Athens on Wednesday and will be received by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. She will also meet with her counterpart Nikos Dendias and representatives of civil society. Baerbock will travel to Ankara the following day to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and representatives of civil society and the economy.

Source: ANA-MPA