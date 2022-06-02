State Department: Greek sovereignty in the Aegean islands is not questioned

Responding to a question from the Hellas Journal website about the Turkish Foreign Minister's statement on Greek islands, a State Department spokesman clarified that Greece's sovereignty over these islands is not in question.

He underlined that "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and protected. The sovereignty of Greece in these islands is not in question."

He also reiterated the firm position of the United States, which encourages NATO allies Greece and Turkey to work together to maintain peace and security in the region and to resolve disputes diplomatically.

However, he called for the avoidance of provocative rhetoric that could escalate tensions. "Greece and Turkey are both strong partners and key allies of the USA in NATO," he added.

Source: ANA-MPA