Face masks mandate lifted in schools, universities as of June 1

The mandatory use of face masks at schools, universities and at all educational institutions in Greece will be lifted on June 1, the government announced on Wednesday.

The only exception will be holding any type of exams (end-of-year exams or university entry exams) where students are required to attend the procedure in indoor spaces, it was noted.

Last week the government had announced that the mandate to wear face masks in all indoor and outdoor public spaces is also lifted from June 1 through September 15, except for public transport, hospitals and care facilities for the elderly.

Source: ANA-MPA