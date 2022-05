epa09953088 Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis (C) delivers an address in front of US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) during a joint meeting of the United States Senate and House of Representatives, in the House chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 17 May 2022. Mitsotakis reiterated the commitment of Greece to United States efforts to support Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS