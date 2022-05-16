Verdict in Caroline Crouch murder due to be issued on Monday

The trial for the murder of Caroline Crouch on May 11, 2021 is expected to reach its conclusion on Monday, with a Mixed Jury Court scheduled to issue its verdict on the guilt of her husband, 34-year-old Babis Anagnostopoulos, later in the day.

The court has said that it intends to wrap up the trial by Tuesday, with rulings concerning the murder of the 20-year-old young mother but also the killing of the family's dog, to be followed by sentencing that will possibly be announced late on Monday.

The proceedings on Monday began with the arguments of the prosecutor on the bench, who recommended the maximum sentence for Anagnostopoulos, who has already confessed to the murder, noting that there was absolutely no evidence that the defendant had acted out of rage or in the grip of other strong emotions but rather that he was "in a calm frame of mind" and that his actions were vindictive and premeditated.

"He put the child to sleep on the couch then went up to kill. This refutes the claim of an agitated state of mind and shows premeditation," the prosecutor said, highlighting the fact that the defendant had then placed the baby on the body of the dead mother when staging the supposed robbery, in order to evoke sympathy.

The prosecutor also cited evidence from the smart watch that Caroline was wearing, which proved that she had been asleep when he started to choke her and also how long it took to kill her.

