Tsipras: Do not let your difficulties affect our national issues

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipas, speaking in parliament on Thursday, said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared "discomfited" and "embarassed" during his speech for the ratification of the US-Greek defence cooperation agreement.

"The main reason for your embarrassment is that the vast majority of Greek society is experiencing an unprecedented plundering of households and businesses as a result of your policies. But this does not justify your coming to a discussion that is crucial primarily for national issues and be faced with this dilemma of being caught 'between a rock and hard place'," Tsipras said. He noted that, on the one hand, the prime minister was called upon to defend an agreement with the US where Greece received nothing in exchange - and after press revelations that the Americans were preparing to boost their support for Turkey - and on the other hand, instead of talking about "critical national issues," to defend a policy that has led to the misery of the vast majority of Greek society.

"Do not let the difficulties you are experiencing at a national level due to your own choices become a hindrance to our national issues. Economic and social issues are separate from national issues," SYRIZA's leader said, adding at the same time that there are "many opportunities" to discuss issues such as the Public Power Corporation, energy or high prices.

Source: ANA-MPA