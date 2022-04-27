PM Mitsotakis to chair meeting on energy issues

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 11:47
UPD:11:48
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a meeting on Wednesday with the participation of the leadership of the environment and energy ministry, at 15:30, at the Maximos Mansion. 

The meeting will focus on the country's energy adequacy and the wider implications following Russia's decisions on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis also spoke on the phone with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov earlier on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by the prime minister's press office, Mitsotakis stated that Greece will assist Bulgaria in dealing with the new situation caused to the country by the Russian decisions in the energy sector.

Source: ANA-MPA


