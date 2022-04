Ουκρανία - Υποκλοπή ρωσικών συνομιλιών: «Έκπληξη...τριών τόνων, από τον ουρανό» στο Άζοφσταλ

Despite the significant advantage in numbers, Russian occupiers cannot capture Ukrainian Mariupol.

That’s why they want to raze to the ground Azovstal works, where our warriors are defending. The occupiers are not deterred even by the fact that civilians have found shelter at the plant.

So, the ruscists are preparing three-ton ‘surprises’ from the sky.

The SSU intercepted conversation of Rostov commander of the invaders’ platoon located 4 kilometers from the legendary plant.

‘Waiting for ‘surprises’ from russia… three-ton ones, from the sky… They said to raze it to the ground… The lieutenant colonel came and said ‘You are going to feel it’… Imagine what the explosion will be like,’ he tells his wife.

When asked about the fate of civilian population, he replies: ‘Everyone left. All who wanted, they left. Only patriots and ‘mighty smart’ remained.’

This is yet another confirmation that the real aim of ‘liberators’ is to wipe Ukraine off the face of the Earth.

Therefore, we have only one way to save our country - to win!