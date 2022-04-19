Russian-flagged tanker held at Karystos in compliance with EU, NATO sanctions

The Russian-flagged tanker "Pegas" has been seized by port authorities and on Tuesday continued to be held at an anchorage near the island of Karystos, where it sought shelter from bad weather. The order was given by the Authority Against Legalising Income from Criminal Activities, in compliance with the sanctions imposed on ships owned by Russian interests by the European Union and NATO. There are 19 Russian sailors on board.

The tanker, which had a mechanical breakdown, was being escorted by a tug to the Peloponnese so that its cargo could be transferred to another ship but was forced to seek shelter from rough seas on Karystos as it approached Kavo Doro.

According to sources, the order for its seizure concerns the ship itself and not its cargo.

Source: ANA-MPA