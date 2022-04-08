Trial for the murder of Caroline Crouch adjourned until April 12

The trial of Haralambos Anagnostopoulos, 34, for the murder of his wife, 20-year-old Briton Caroline Crouch, began on Friday before a Mixed Jury Court.

The court accepted a petition by the defence to adjourn until April 12, presented as soon as the proceedings began.

The victim's mother and father were unable to be present for health reasons and their civil action suit was represented by their lawyer, Thanassis Harmanis. The court also accepted a request by the Marathonas Animal Welfare Association to be represented, in a civil action suit related to the killing of Caroline Crouch's dog.

The court selected four jurors, two men and two women, in addition to the three women judges on the bench.

Source: ANA-MPA