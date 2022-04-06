One dead, two seriously injured in fire at Papanikolaou hospital

Τhe Fire Brigade located a dead body while trying to put out the fire that broke out on Wednesday at the COVID clinic in Thessaloniki's Papanikolaou hospital.

According to information from the hospital, two patients with COVID have been seriously injured and were admitted to an ICU while the other patients were removed from the clinic and transferred to other hospital wings.

The Fire Brigade says that the fire has been contained. Thirty fire fighters and 11 fire engines were operating to put out the fire.

Source: ANA-MPA