PM Mitsotakis: Early repayment of IMF marks 'the end of an era'

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a tweet on Tuesday, said that the early repayment of the IMF loans to Greece marked "the end of an era" for the IMF's role as Greece's lender.

"The government, by paying off the last of the country's debts early, puts to a close a grey chapter that opened in March 2010. A period which the Greeks should not and will not experience again. Today, despite the international turmoil, the national economy remains steadily on the path of progress and at the citizen's side. We said it, we did it," Mitsotakis said in a message about the early repayment of the last of Greece's loans to the IMF.

Source: ANA-MPA