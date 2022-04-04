GSEE calls workers, pensioners and unemployed to take part in Wednesday's strike

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) calls all the workers, the unemployed and the pensioners to take part in the 24h nationwide strike that it has declared for Wednesday 6 April 2022.

Under the slogan "the wage is not enough" GSEE claims, among others, the wages increase and measures to tackle the high prices in order for all to be able to live decently.

In the context of the strike, a rally will be held at Klafthmonos square in downtown Athens at 11:00 while respective rallies will be held throughout in all Greek cities.

"In the last 14 years the workers are bearing the burdens of a deep crisis that has affected the income and the lives of all. The years have passed and the crisis in getting deeper, the burdens remain and the rights are shrinking. We strike and claim from the governent measures right now", GSEE said in an announcement on Monday.

Source: ANA-MPA