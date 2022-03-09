Storm 'Filippos' brings snow, rain and low temperatures in many parts of Greece

Snowy conditions and unseasonally low temperatures prevailed in much of Greece on Wednesday, as the arrival of Storm "Filippos" brought snow at even low altitudes and rainstorms further south. According to the National Observatory of Athens weather service, the cold snap is caused by the arrival of cold air from the poles from northeastern European.

The rains and snowfall are forecast to gradually subside from Wednesday afternoon, while storms are expected to continue for the islands of the Aegean and Crete, while weather conditions are expected to worsen on Thursday.

In Attica, police have forbidden cars from travelling beyond the cable car terminal due to the snow, while all trucks over 3.5 tonnes and all vehicles not equipped with snow chains have been forbidden to use the old Elefsina-Thiva national road. The ban does not apply to emergency vehicles, road assistance vehicles and trucks carrying salt, while it will be lifted when conditions improve.

Heavy snow was falling in parts of Central Greece, including Pilio and Volos, where drivers have been advised to have snow chains and many schools remained closed, as well as Central Macedonia, Western Macedonia and Ioannina. Traffic measures, such as banning heavy vehicles and requiring use of snow chains, were imposed in several areas, while many schools remained closed.

Source: ANA-MPA