Charred body found in a truck on Euroferry Olympia, ten persons still missing

Α charred body was found in a truck on the Euroferry Olympia late Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, a 21-year-old Belarussian, one of 12 missing passengers of the Euroferry Olympia, that was located alive on the stern of the ship on Sunday was rescued and transferred with a coast guard boat to Corfu and afterwards to the General hospital of the island.



The fire broke out on Friday on one of the third car deck as it as it was sailing off Erikoussa, near Corfu, while carrying out the journey from Igoumenitsa to the port of Brindisi in Italy.

Source: ANA-MPA