The government announces measures for fan violence

The main points of the forthcoming legislative regulations, as well as the other initiatives for the confrontation of the fan violence will be presented on Monday, at 11:30, by the government.

The announcements will be made at the General Secretariat of Information and Communication by Citizen Protection Minister, Takis Theodorikakos, Justice Minister, Costas Tsiaras, Deputy Sports Minister, Lefteris Avgenakis, and government spokesperson Yiannis Economou.

As the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) has already revealed among the measures to be announced will be very strict provisions for the operation of the fan clubs and their branches, the creation of a digital register for members of the clubs, and others.

The government will also announce the ratification of Convention on Safety and Security at Sporting Events of the Council of Europe, the mandatory entry into the gates of fans only by members of clubs with season tickets and identity checks, the intensification of checks on team clubs, the training of police officers based on European standards, etc.

