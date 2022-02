ΕΟΔΥ: Τα αποτελέσματα των rapid tests της Παρασκευής

A researcher of the Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) checks an Ebola diagnostic test in Marcoule, November 3, 2014. Researchers of Life Science Division (DSV) developed a rapid diagnostic test for the Ebola virus, named eZyscreen, used on the field without special equipment, from a drop of blood, plasma or urine and able to give an answer in less than 15 minutes for any patient with symptoms of the disease. A prototype will be available soon to allow clinical validation in the field, before the industrialization phase and production by the French company VEDALAB, European leader of rapid tests.