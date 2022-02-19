PM Mitsotakis to meet with US Vice-President Kamala Harris in Munich on Saturday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with US Vice-President Kamala Harris in Munich at 18:00 (Bavaria time) on Saturday, said Greek government sources.

The Greek premier is attending the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

This upcoming meeting reaffirms the strategic relationship between Greece and the US, but also a historically high point in Greek-American relations after the signing of the Protocol of Amendment to the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) - (October 2021), sources noted. The signing of the amendment was accompanied by a letter by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Greek prime minister, which had underlined US support for Greece's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also for sovereign rights and jurisdiction under the International Law of the Sea, it was added.

Greek government sources also highlighted the significance of the Cyprus, Greece, Israel (3+1) regional cooperation scheme, in which the US participates as an observer, and the interparliamentary committee 3+1, foreseen by the US-Greece Defense & Inter-Parliamentary Partnership Act of 2021.

Mitsotakis and Harris are also expected to discuss the Greek premier's upcoming visit to the White House, it was added.

Harris maintains close relations with the Greek community in California, and her close ties with CA Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

Source: ANA-MPA