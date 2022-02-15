Dendias in Helsinki: Greece upholds the fundamental principle of territorial integrity of all countries

Greece "upholds the fundamental principle of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries," said Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias in statements after his meeting with Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in Helsinki on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Greece "condemns the use of force or the threat of use of force against any country," he noted, and he underlined that the Greek government "will stand by EU partners, adhering fully to the principles of European solidarity." Dendias added that he had the opportunity "to focus on the situation in Eastern Europe and especially in Ukraine."

"We consider Russia as part of the European Security Architecture," noted Dendias, highlighting the fact that he will be travelling to Moscow in two days' time, following an invitation by his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The Greek minister also referred to Greek-Turkish relations, saying that "it is rather peculiar that Turkey, a NATO member and ally, decided to launch a series of provocative and illegal actions against another ΝΑΤΟ member state, Greece."

"Recent statements by Turkish officials, which bring into question Greek sovereignty over the Aegean islands are totally unacceptable. They are not just unacceptable for us. They have been rejected by the EU, by the US State Department, by the British Foreign Office among others," he stressed, yet noting that "we always seek a constructive dialogue with Turkey, but a dialogue based on International Law and International Law of the Sea."

Dendias also mentioned enhancing consultations and cooperation with Finland in the fields of economy and tourism.

Source: ANA-MPA