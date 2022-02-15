Mitsotakis: Parliament is called upon to send a message of unity and national responsibility

"The message that the Greek parliament is called upon to send today is a message of unity and national responsibility," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday in Parliament, during the discussion of a bill to strengthen the country's defensive shield.

"It is the first time that the defence ministry has so quickly prepared programmes for purchasing weapons systems, which are so important. Not only because this was made necessary by the provocations of the neighbours, but also in order to take advantage of the situation. A national decision with an international orientation," the prime minister, and added:

"The national delegation is called upon today to authorise the operators in charge to complete the last details of the important contracts. Their main part concerns the 'Belharra' frigates, which come to renew the backbone of the fleet. The surface and the bottom of our seas are completely protected. The new frigates cooperate with the new Rafale fighters and with the 'Romeo' anti-submarine helicopters."

These options are connected, Mitsotakis said, also with the simultaneous supply of heavy-duty torpedoes, while the new frigates will be ready to welcome four more new surface ships, always guided by the suggestions of the Hellenic Navy. "In other words, this is a coherent and well-structured operational plan which extends to all three branches of the armed forces," the prime minister added.

Referring to the government's support for society during the current wave of high prices, the prime minister stressed that "the subsidy to the bills of the households, businesses and farmers will continue for as long as necessary."

"Two billion euros have already been allocated," he said, adding: "A new increase in the minimum wage will be announced, much higher than the first one. Also, the burden from taxes will continue to decrease as we did with the recent announcement of a reduction of ENFIA [property taxes]."

"I will never allow irresponsible actions that will take the country back and force it to resort to taxes, depriving it of growth. We will not return to deficits and international unreliability," the prime minister pointed out and added: "Every measure will have the measure of logic and the common interest and will be targeted. The shield of defence is also the shield of the economy. And the economy is also a shield of defence. Prudence and courage must guide us."

Source: ANA-MPA