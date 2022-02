The Stockholm Cathedral is seen in Gamla Stan or the Old Town district of Stockholm in this June 9, 2010 file photo. Sweden's canny social policies are the reason so many of its baby boomers are choosing to keep going to the office. The country's pensions reform and generous parental leave have resulted in Europe's highest employment rate - with a strong showing among women and the elderly - meaning more working people pay taxes to fund the welfare state. Sweden's employment rate last year was 74.4 percent versus the EU average of 64.1, according to Eurostat, and its 73.6 percent employment rate for people between 55 and 64 dwarfs the EU average of 50.1 percent. REUTERS/Bob Strong/Files (SWEDEN - Tags: POLITICS CITYSCAPE SOCIETY BUSINESS RELIGION)