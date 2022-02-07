Two bodies found on a beach on Folegandros, one on Symi

Two bodies, of a man and a woman, were found on Sunday at 'Vorina' beach on the island of Folegandros.

Folegandros Port Authority officers immediately went to the scene and found the bodies naken and in an advanced state of decay.

The bodies were collected and transported, with the assistance of a private boat, to the local port, from where they will be transferred to the Piraeus Mortuary for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, another body was also found in a rocky area of Symi by a speedboat.

It was of a man about 1.7 m tall, wearing gray trousers and black shoes, and also in an advanced state of decay.

A preliminary investigation is being carried out by the Port Authority of Symi, while the body is to be transferred to the Mortuary of the General Hospital of Rhodes for an autopsy.

Source: ANA-MPA