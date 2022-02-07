Georgiadis rules out reduction of special tax on fuel

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis ruled out a reduction of the special tax on fuel, in statements to public broadcaster ERT on Monday.

"We will not dash the economy on the rocks," he said, adding that when a government plays games with the economy, the people are the victims.

"Whatever measures we take will be orderly and within the state budget. We can't completely avoid inflation in Greece...the government must allocate the available sources in a socially just way," Georgiadis said.

Regarding the pandemic, he said that it was showing a steadily downward trend and life was returning slowly to an ever increasing normality.

Source: ANA-MPA