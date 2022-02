Ουκρανικό-Πολωνία: Άφιξη της πρώτης ομάδας Αμερικανών στρατιωτών «από μία μονάδα ελίτ»

A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III carrying U.S. troops arrives at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Poland February 6, 2022. Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.