Suspect in fatal Thessaloniki football-linked attack charged with murder, attempted murder

A 23-year-old arrested as a suspect for the football-motivated violence in Thessaloniki's Harilaou district, in which a 19-year-old was stabbed to death and two others were injured, was on Thursday charged with murder and attempted murder, committed jointly with others, after appearing before a Thessaloniki public prosecutor.

The man is accused of being one of a group that savagely attacked five youths with a sharp implement in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing one and injuring two others, solely because of their support for a rival football team.

In addition to the above charges, the prosecutor also charged the 23-year-old with lesser charges that included assault and use of dangerous objects with the aggravating circumstances envisaged under the law for sports, as well as illegally carrying and using weapons.

The suspect has now be referred to an examining magistrate and will be given a deadline in order to prepare his testimony.

Source: ANA-MPA