Consensual divorces can now be issued electronically

Consensual divorces can be issued electronically, through gov.gr, according to a joint decision of the Ministers of Justice Kostas Tsiaras and Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

The issue of a consensual divorce electronically through gov.gr is introduced by the JMD and, according to a joint statement issued by the two ministries, the aim is to "improve services for the citizens" and "create a modern state, free of bureaucratic impediments".

According to the joint statement, another process was being simplified and digitised as "a marriage can be dissolved without requiring the physical presence of the citizens at any stage of the process, and without the need for a special power of attorney or a certificate of genuine signature."

Source: ANA-MPA