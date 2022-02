Τhe Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator S.A. (HEDNO), in an announcement on Wednesday, said that it has decided to waive the normal fees for using its distribution network for those that experienced power cuts for more than 24 hours during the 'Elpis' snowstorm, for a period of four months.

The deducted fees will be removed from the bills of low voltage customers of all electricity suppliers.

Source: ANA-MPA