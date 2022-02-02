Kerameus: a 200-euro voucher to 160,000 teachers for technological equipment

A voucher of 200 euros will be granted for the purchase of technological equipment to 160,000 teachers who teach in primary, secondary and special education schools without social, economic or other criteria," Education Minister Niki Kerameus said in Wednesday's plenary session in Parliament.

The minister stressed that this initiative is part of the "Digital Care" programme, totaling 140 million euros and is one of the first projects of the Recovery Fund.

This, she said, is "a huge programme that the government has negotiated with [our] European partners to support the huge effort to digitally transform education."

Kerameus stated that Greece's goal is "the strengthening of our educational staff, of our so important human capital, which plays a decisive role in the effort for the overall upgrade of our schools".

