PM Mitsotakis: The gov't proceeding with a generous permanent reduction in ENFIA by 13 pct

"The government is today proceeding with a new and generous permanent reduction in ENFIA by 13 percent," stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, underlining that "it meets the government's commitment for a 30 percent reduction on real estate taxation."

Kyriakos Mitsotakis described this as a "fair decision for society and beneficial for the economy". He also explained that it was a realistic move, which does not exceed the fiscal margins, stressing that "every step forwards must be taken in such a way that it does not lead to two steps back."

Source: ANA-MPA