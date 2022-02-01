Eight alleged members of Rouvikonas arrested for attack on Attiki Odos building

Eight alleged members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas, who had been detained in connection with the attack on an Attiki Odos building using sledgehammers, have been placed under arrest, the Hellenic Police announced on Tuesday.

"In the early morning hours of today, on Mesogion Avenue in the Agia Paraskevi district, eight people were brought in and subsequently arrested as they had earlier caused unprovoked damage to facilities and vehicles of Attiki Odos in the Koropi area," a police announcement said.

The investigation is being carried out by the Attica Security police, the announcement added.

Earlier, in a media post on an anti-establishment website, Rouvikonas had claimed responsibility for the attack in which a group of men damaged offices and cars belonging to Attiki Odos at exit 4 of the motorway in Koropi.

Source: ANA-MPA