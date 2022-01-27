KYSEA meeting chaired by PM appoints new chiefs for fire brigade, air force

Changes of leadership in the armed forces and the fire brigade were decided during a meeting of the Government National Security Council (KYSEA) on Thursday, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The council decided to replace Lieutenant General Georgios Blioumis by Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias as chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, while extending the terms of the army and navy chiefs by a year. Lieutenant General Georgios Fasoulas will replace Bourolias as head of the Hellenic Tactical Air Force.

It also replaced fire brigade chief Stefanos Kolokouris, who will be succeeded by Lieutenant Fire General Alexios Rapanos.

Source: ANA-MPA