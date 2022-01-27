Three-day debate on censure motion to start on Friday afternoon

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Thursday announced that the debate on the motion of censure against the government that main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras tabled earlier in parliament will begin on Friday afternoon.

"The parliament will give you the answer to the motion of censure you tabled on Friday afternoon. Over the next three days, don't worry, you will get from the goverment all the answers to your lies," Georgiadis stated.

The motion was tabled before the debate on the Development Law and, as provided by the parliament's rules, the parliamentary procedures were immediately interrupted in order for the plenary to decide on the motion. The debate will start on Friday and will conclude on Sunday evening.

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Thursday tabled motion of censure against the government.

"Enough with Mr. Mitsotakis' callous government. My belief and the belief of the majority of the citizens is that this government should leave as soon as possible," the main opposition leader said addressing the parliament plenary.

"I decided to table a motion of censure against the worst government that has ruled this country in the post-dictatorship era. It is time for you to go because there are no impasses in democracy," Tsipras said.

Source: ANA-MPA