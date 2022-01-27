Attica and Crete shutdowns and remote working on Thursday, in the aftermath of the snowstorm

Government spokesman Yiannis Economou gave a roundup of what will be in effect in the Regions of Attica and Crete on Thursday, which are still coping with the cleanup and restoration efforts following Monday's snowstorm.

- Schools: Classes will be held remotely on Thursdy and Friday (Jan. 27-28).

- Nursery schools and preschools and activity centers for children and disabled people: shut down on Thursday and Friday.

- Work: the private sector will work remotely on Thursday wherever possible, while the public sector will implement remote work the same day, depending on needs and accessibility issues.

- Courts: shut down on Thursday and Friday.

- Retail stores: may open 10:00 to 18:00 on Thursday.

- Courier and delivery services: not allowed on Thursday.

- Vaccinations: all will go ahead as usual, except for children's vaccinations at Prometheus megacenter and the Penteli Children's Hospital. Adult vaccinations at Prometheus and children's vaccinations elsewhere will go ahead as usual. Those who miss their appointments will get a text message (sms) reminder for a new appointment.

Source: ANA-MPA