Operation of the Fire Brigade, Army and the police to help stranded drivers on roads

An operation by the Army, the Fire Brigade, the police, as well as volunteers from the Red Cross and Τhe Smile of the Child has been in progress since Monday afternoon to help the hundreds of drivers who were stranded for hours on Attiki Odos.

The operation lasted all night and continues, with the army staff and the volunteers reaching the drivers and handing out food, water and blankets.

Six areas of Greece including Attica and Crete are placed on obligatory holiday on Tuesday, following severe problems created by the 'Elpis' thundersnow that created havoc in transportation on Monday, Climate Change and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides said during an emergency evening briefing.

Regions worst affected and shutting down most of their operations include Attica, Boeotia (Viotia), Evia, the Cycladic and Sporades Island groups and Crete.

Specifically, all public administration offices will be shut down. Exceptions include primary and secondary level local government offices, the Armed Forces and security personnel, public health facilities and other services needed during emergencies.

All schools in the public and private sector at all levels of education - including preschool and distance learning - will not operate on Tuesday. This includes recreation centres for special needs people.

Businesses and the retail sector will be shut down also except for the following: food stores, pharmacies and other health facilities, gas stations, and any other businesses that normally operate on national holidays or which contribute to managing the repercussions of the storm, Stylianides said.

The 'Elpis' thunderstorm is expected to continue to midday Tuesday.

Source: ANA-MPA