Attica residents sent heavy snow warning from 112 emergency number

A 112 emergency alert was sent to residents in Attica on Monday morning to warn them of very intense snowfall in the region over the coming hours and calling on them to avoid all non-essential travel and follow the instructions of the authorities.

The Hellenic Police on Monday advised Attica residents, and especially those in the northern suburbs, to avoid travelling about unnecessarily due to the heavy snow falling in the region, as well as in other parts of the country experiencing severe weather conditions.

The announcement also reminded motorists that information on the roads that are closed and useful road safety tips in bad weather are provided in a special banner on the Hellenic Police website www.hellenicpolice.gr

Source: ANA-MPA