New notam for passengers from abroad until Feb 7

The Civil Aviation Authority announced that the flight instructions with the conditions of entry into Greece will be extended until Monday, February 7, 2022.

Overseas flight directives aimed at halting the pandemic and limiting the spread of COVID-19 provide the following:

A negative test result upon arrival to Greece regardless of vaccination for all travelers from 5 years and over: All travelers to Greece, regardless of nationality and vaccination status, must have been tested negative by PCR within the last 72 hours or alternatively to have been diagnosed negative in a rapid test within 24 hours before their arrival in Greece.

Prohibitions of third-country nationals: According to the foreign flight directive, the prohibition of entry to Greece of third-country nationals other than EU and Schengen countries, including their spouses or persons with whom they have concluded an agreement, remains in force, as well as their minor children. Excludes passengers traveling for essential reasons and permanent residents of the following 42 countries: Australia, North Macedonia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Bahrain, Νew Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Japan, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldavia, Brunei, San Marino, Andorra, Vatican, Monaco, Turkey, Argentina, India, Uruguay, Oman, Chile, Mexico, Kosovo and Chinese Taipei.

What applies to the PLF: All travelers to Greece, regardless of nationality, fill in the electronic form PLF (Passenger Locator Form), at the electronic address https://travel.gov.gr any time before the departure of the flight to Greece. The PLF electronic form, which is automatically sent by e-mail to the passenger by the system, is considered a necessary travel document.

Checks on children from five years and over: The obligation of the conditions to enter Greece applies to children from five years and over.

Sampling of travelers and a five-day quarantine in case of a positive test: In addition, rapid tests will be carried out on all international passengers upon arrival, based on the procedure provided by the Passenger Locator Form. In case someone tests positive, he will be placed in a 5-day quarantine at home or in a suitable place of temporary residence indicated by the competent authorities.

Source: ANA-MPA