'Elpis' weather front brings heavy snowfall and low temperatures

The second and most intense 'Elpis' weather front is in progress on Monday. Severe weather conditions have hit the country as of Saturday.

According to the National Metereological Service (EMY), the main characteristics of the second wave will be the very low temperatures, heavy snowfall, even in lowland areas of northern and eastern Greece as well as in the Aegean islands while northerly winds of 8 to 9 Beaufort are expected to blow in the area.

Extreme weather conditions will affect Greece on Monday and Tuesday, when snow is expected even in the plains of the country including Attica region.

Schools will remain closed throughout Attica on Monday and Tuesday, January 24-25, due to the extreme weather conditions for precautionary reasons and taking into consideration the safety of students and professors.

The state has advised citizens to avoid any unnecessary movements.

Source: ANA-MPA