Finance Minister Staikouras: The government has proved tax reduction is a priority

"Reducing the tax burden on households and businesses has been a central priority of the government since the beginning of its governance," Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) released on Sunday.

As he said, a discussion has already started in the finance ministry for making permanent the tax reliefs implemented for 2022, such as reduced VAT on restaurants, transport, tourism, the "freezing" of the solidarity levy in the private sector and the reduction of social security contributions.

However, for this to happen, fiscal conditions must allow it.

Staikouras underlined that this government has proved that it reduces taxes and its goal is to continue to do so. "Depending on the fiscal room created, in the future we will proceed with new tax cuts, further enhancing the disposable income of the citizens."