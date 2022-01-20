Development Min Georgiadis sees at least 5 pct GDP growth in 2022

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis forecast that GDP growth in Greece will exceed 5 pct in 2022.

Georgiadis on Wednesday participated in the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry this year.

According to a statement, the minister outlined the government's reform initiatives to further strengthen the investment climate and estimated that GDP growth will exceed 5 pct in 2022.

He noted that the combined financial resources that Greece will have at its disposal from various sources this year in order to change the productive model of the country will be the highest ever. He explained that these resources will come from the Recovery Fund, the 2014-20 NSRF and 2021-27 NSRF programmes, the public investments programme, as well as private investments through the Development Law.

Source: ANA-MPA